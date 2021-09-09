Canadian jobs data tops Friday's North American economic calendar

US PPI another highlight





This Friday the Canadian jobs report doesn't have to share the spotlight with the US non-farm payrolls data.







The loonie has bounced around this week on questions about the global economy, flows and Bank of Canada signals. Friday's jobs report is forecast to show a 100K increase in jobs to compound the 94K gain in July. The consensus on unemployment (shown above) is 7.3% from 7.5% with participation steady.





In the US, the PPI report might get some attention. Globally, PPI numbers have been overshooting expectations, including this week's report from China, which turned some heads. The consensus +8.2% but if it hits 10% it will spark some inflation worries ahead of next week's CPI.





Keep an eye on bonds.





The Fed blackout starts Saturday.





