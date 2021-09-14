Cases of COVID-19 reportedly detected among Russian president Putin's entourage
RIA Novosti reports on the matter
- Putin to observe self-isolation measures
- Putin to no longer travel to Tajikistan this week
- Putin will self-isolate for "a certain period" of time
Nothing major as of yet but just something to keep an eye out for in terms of geopolitics in case there are any further developments on this. For some background, Putin did reveal back in the middle of the year that he had received the Sputnik vaccine already.