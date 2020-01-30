CDC announces the first person-to-person spread of the coronavirus in the US

Stocks heads lower





The stocks have moved lower off of the news with the NASDAQ index now down -76 points or -0.81%. The S&P index is down 25.4 points or -0.78%. The Dow is down by 200 points.





Yields of also ticked lower with the 10 year now trading at 1.539%, -4.4 basis points.





Gold prices have moved higher in trade near their session highs at $1585.95.





USDJPY moves to a new session low as well.





The CDC has confirmed 6 cases of the coronavirus in the US.

The CDC has announced the 1st person-to-person spread of the coronavirus in the US. That happened in the state of Illinois. The transmission was to a spouse of a patient. The 1st Chicago patient had traveled from Wuhan.