CDC announces the first person-to-person spread of the coronavirus in the US

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Stocks heads lower

The CDC has announced the 1st person-to-person spread of the coronavirus in the US. That happened in the state of Illinois. The transmission was to a spouse of a patient. The 1st Chicago patient had traveled from Wuhan.

The stocks have moved lower off of the news with the NASDAQ index now down -76 points or -0.81%. The S&P index is down 25.4 points or -0.78%.  The Dow is down by 200 points.

Yields of also ticked lower with the 10 year now trading at 1.539%, -4.4 basis points.

Gold prices have moved higher in trade near their session highs at $1585.95.

USDJPY moves to a new session low as well.

The CDC has confirmed 6 cases of the coronavirus in the US.
