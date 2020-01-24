CDC confirms a second US case of coronavirus and is monitoring 63 other cases

Risk wobbles

USD/JPY is under some pressure as risk trades slip and gold rallies. The big level I'm watching is 1.70% in the US 10-year. It's just above that now, down 3 bps on the day.





CDC also says 63 patients in 22 states are under investigation for coronavirus infection. That's a frightening number. They said 11 have tested negative so far and two have been confirmed positive.

