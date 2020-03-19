CDC coronavirus numbers for the US show infected up to 10,442

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Number of infected rises by 48%

The CDC is out with their COVID-19 numbers for the day:
  • total infected 10,442 vs 7,038. That is an increase of 40.3%
  • The total number of dead rose to 150 from 97. That is an increase of 54.6% from yesterday
Folks, the numbers will get worse. The hope is the slope of the curve is not steep as a result of social distancing.

