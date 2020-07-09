CDC coronavirus statistics 991 new deaths vs. 932 yesterday

The CDC daily statistics are leaking out 50,304 cases yesterday

The CDC daily statistics are starting to come out:
  • Total deaths 991 vs. 932 yesterday. Gain of 6.3%
  • 64,771 vs. 50,304 yesterday
  • Total cases rise to 3,047,671 vs. 2,982,900 yesterday.
  • Case percentage change on the day rises by a whopping 28.7%
Stocks have seen some negative tics after the the surge in cases and the rise in the death toll.
