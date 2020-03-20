Coming Up!
Title text for next article
LON
SDNY+11
NY -5
TYO +9
GMT
CFTC commitments of traders: EUR flips to longs and at the highest level since July 2018
Forex futures positioning data for the week ending March 17, 2020
- EUR long 32K vs 13K short last week. Longs increased by 45k
- GBP long 19K vs 26K long last week. Longs decreased by 7K
- JPY long 33K vs 8K long last week. Longs increased by 25K
- CHF long 7K vs square last week. Longs increased by 7K
- AUD short 28k vs 54K short last week. Shorts decreased by 26K
- NZD short 20K vs 15K short last week. Shorts increased by 5K
- CAD short 9k vs 2K short last week. Longs increased by 7K
Highlights:
- EUR turned positive for the first time since September 2018 and is at the largest long position since July 2018
ForexLive
- JPY longs are at testing the high long level from 2019. That level is the largest long gonig back to November 2016
Viewing
Touch / Click anywhere to close