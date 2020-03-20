CFTC commitments of traders: EUR flips to longs and at the highest level since July 2018

Author: Greg Michalowski

Forex futures positioning data for the week ending March 17, 2020

  • EUR long 32K vs 13K short last week. Longs increased by 45k
  • GBP long 19K vs 26K long last week. Longs decreased by 7K
  • JPY long 33K vs 8K long last week. Longs increased by 25K
  • CHF long 7K vs square last week. Longs increased by 7K
  • AUD short 28k vs 54K short last week. Shorts decreased by 26K
  • NZD short 20K  vs 15K short last week. Shorts increased by 5K
  • CAD short 9k vs 2K short last week. Longs increased by 7K
Highlights:
  • EUR turned positive for the first time since September 2018 and is at the largest long position since July 2018
  • JPY longs are at testing the high long level from 2019. That level is the largest long gonig back to November 2016
