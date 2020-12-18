CFTC commitments of traders: Most net positioned are trimmed this week

Weekly FX positioning data for the week ending December 15, 2020

  • EUR long 142K vs 156K long last week. Longs trimmed by 14K
  • GBP long 4K vs 6K short last week. Longs trimmed by 2K 
  • JPY long 44K vs 48K long last week. Longs trimmed by 4K
  • CHF long 9K vs 10K long last week. Longs trimmed by 1K
  • AUD short 9K vs 10K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K 
  • NZD long 14K vs 11K long last week. Longs increased by 3K
  • CAD short 16k vs 21K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 5K
Highlights:
  • 6 of the 7 currencies saw the net speculative position trimmed
  • The EUR long position was trimmed the most by 14K
  • The EUR long position remains a largest at 142K. The JPY is the next largest position at long 44K
