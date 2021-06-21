Chicago Fed May national activity index +0.29 vs +0.70 expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Chicago Fed nation activity index

Chicago Fed May national activity index
  • Prior was +0.24 (revised to -0.09)
  • March revised to +2.22 from +1.71
  • Fifty-seven indicators improved from April to May, while 27 indicators deteriorated and one was unchanged.
Categories on personal consumption broadly deteriorated, which is exactly what you would expect after stimulus cheques wore off.

This indicator is an aggregate of already-published data and is never a market mover but can offer a decent snapshot of trailing economic activity.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose