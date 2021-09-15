China August data: Industrial Production 5.3%y/y (expected 5.8%)

China activity data for August

Industrial Production 5.3% y/y

expected 5.8%, prior was 6.4%

Industrial Production YTD % y/y

prior was 14.4%

Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD % y/y

expected 9.0%, prior was 10.3%

Retail Sales 2.5% y/y .... HUGE MISS!

expected 7.0%, prior was 8.5%

Retail Sales YTD 8.9% y/y

prior was 20.7%

That retail sales miss is a bad result indeed - its an indication of the impact of the recent outbreaks on the consumer. China's domestic sector is badly lagging the external sector.

more to come