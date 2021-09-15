China August data: Industrial Production 5.3%y/y (expected 5.8%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

China activity data for August  

Industrial Production 5.3% y/y

  • expected 5.8%, prior was 6.4%

Industrial Production YTD % y/y

  • prior was 14.4%

Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD % y/y

  • expected 9.0%, prior was 10.3%

Retail Sales 2.5% y/y .... HUGE MISS!

  • expected 7.0%, prior was 8.5%

Retail Sales YTD 8.9% y/y

  • prior was 20.7%

That retail sales miss is a bad result indeed - its an indication of the impact of the recent outbreaks on the consumer. China's domestic sector is badly lagging the external sector. 
 
 more to come  
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose