Coronavirus economic hit has seen demand for oil in China drop 20%

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A Bloomberg piece on the extent of the oil demand shock, citing " people with inside knowledge of the country's energy industry".

  • Chinese oil demand has dropped by about three million barrels a day
  • or 20% of total consumption
  • probably the largest demand shock the oil market has suffered since the global financial crisis … and the most sudden since the Sept. 11 attacks
Late Friday Adam posted on some other factors hitting the oil price:

Stick this all together and you'd have to wonder about the next OPEC+ move. 
Emergency meeting? Cut harder? 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose