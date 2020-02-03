Coronavirus economic hit has seen demand for oil in China drop 20%

Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Friday January 31 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Thursday January 30 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday January 29 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday January 28 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday January 27 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
Here's an RBA preview looking for a cash rate cut - meeting Tuesday 4 February 2020
-
Preview of the RBA interest rate meeting on Tuesday 4 February 2020 (& AUD impact)
-
Australian 10 year (and 3 year … nearly) bonds falling to lowest ever yield
-
PBOC to inject cash funds today
-
Fed's Clarida: US economy is in a good place, inflation is stable