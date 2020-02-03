Coronavirus economic hit has seen demand for oil in China drop 20%

A Bloomberg piece on the extent of the oil demand shock, citing " people with inside knowledge of the country's energy industry".

Chinese oil demand has dropped by about three million barrels a day

or 20% of total consumption

probably the largest demand shock the oil market has suffered since the global financial crisis … and the most sudden since the Sept. 11 attacks

Stick this all together and you'd have to wonder about the next OPEC+ move.

Emergency meeting? Cut harder?



