China coronavirus update - death toll now 17, Wuhan quarantine

China media (Caixin) report:

  • death toll has reached 17
  • Wuhan has imposed a quarantine, shutting down transit, airports, and rail stations.
Wuhan has 11 million residents

Meanwhile the World Health Organization (WHO) met on Wednesday and have extended their meeting another day, into Thursday:
WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus:
  • "The decision about whether or not to declare a public health emergency of international concern is one I take extremely seriously, and one I am only prepared to make with appropriate consideration of all the evidence
  • There was an excellent discussion during the meeting today, but it was also clear that to proceed, we need more information
  • For that reason, I have decided to ask the Emergency Committee to meet again tomorrow to continue the discussion" 
That is, WHO have not declared emergency yet. 
