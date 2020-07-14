China Customs spokesman says China is committed to implementing trade deal with the US

Comment comes after the data showed trade with US is down in H1 y/y

Likely coronavirus outbreak related but the spokesman playing that down





More:

says China is confident it can stabilise its foreign trade

says decrease of imports from US lower than overall decrease in China's imports

says China and US should create favourable conditions to implement the phase 1 agreement

says H1 China exports to US -8.1%, H1 imports from US -1.5%









