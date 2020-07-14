China Customs spokesman says China is committed to implementing trade deal with the US

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Comment comes after the data showed trade with US is down in H1 y/y

Likely coronavirus outbreak related but the spokesman playing that down 

More:
  • says China is confident it can stabilise its foreign trade
  • says decrease of imports from US lower than overall decrease in China's imports
  • says China and US should create favourable conditions to implement the phase 1 agreement
  • says H1 China exports to US -8.1%, H1 imports from US -1.5%



