China Customs spokesman says China is committed to implementing trade deal with the US
Comment comes after the data showed trade with US is down in H1 y/y
Likely coronavirus outbreak related but the spokesman playing that down
More:
- says China is confident it can stabilise its foreign trade
- says decrease of imports from US lower than overall decrease in China's imports
- says China and US should create favourable conditions to implement the phase 1 agreement
- says H1 China exports to US -8.1%, H1 imports from US -1.5%