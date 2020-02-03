China data - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for January 51.1 (expected 51.0, prior 51.5)

A beat but drops to a 5 month low.

For the January 2020 survey, data were collected 13-22 January 2020. So, it missed the worst of the ourbreak news, just before it cascaded terribly.





FWIW, some of the commentary from the report:

manufacturing sector expanded at the slowest pace since August, despite growing for six consecutive months, indicating a mild economic recovery.

subindex for total new orders continued to weaken and dropped to a level not seen since last September

gauge for new export orders fell into contractionary territory, ending three straight months of expansion

Production growth slowed, with the output subindex posting its lowest reading since last August

employment subindex returned to negative territory



business confidence continued to improve, with the gauge for future output expectations on the rise and tending to recover after two years of depression, due chiefly to the phase one trade deal between China and the U.S.

Industrial product prices continued to rise





In the near term, China's economy will also be impacted by the new pneumonia epidemic, and therefore need to gain support from proper countercyclical policies.









