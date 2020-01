December trade balance from China, these in 'yuan terms'

Exports for the month +9.0% compared with +2.9% expected

For the year exports +5% y/y

Imports beat huge, +17.7% y/y, vs expected at +8.6%

biggest rise since October 2018

for the Jan to Dec year imports +1.6% y/y

As part of the data release, shows trade between the US and China is down 10.7% y/y in 2019.