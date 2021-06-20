China economic powerhouse Guangdong "hit with perfect storm of power grid uncertainty"
This is a piece in the Nikkei, worth checking out as it does raise some potential troubling points for GDP in China's economically important province of Guangdong.
- A spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission, China's economic planning body, acknowledged in a news conference Thursday that Guangdong and other southern provinces face power shortages.
- Separately, state-owned China Southern Power Grid said usage in its service area jumped 23.2% for January to May compared with a year earlier. This growth was 5.5 percentage points faster than the nationwide average, the company said.
Guangdong in southeast China, borders Hong Kong and Macau.
- capital, Guangzhou is a mohor industry centre, as is neighbouring city Shenzen