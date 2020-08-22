China health official says China has officially launched emergency use of COVID19 vaccines

the vaccine has been in clinical trial since July 22

says China has officially launched emergency use of a vaccine

GT also report on a more than 20,000 person phase III clinical trial in the UAE of Sinopharm's COVID19 vaccine

has shown a high level of safety

efficacy is currently under observation

Both of the GT items are tweets only, not accompanied by further articles for more information.

There is one more that is accompanied by an article - saying that China's first recombinant protein COVID-19 vaccine made from insect cells has been approved for clinical trials by the National Medical Products Administration.