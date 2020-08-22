China health official says China has officially launched emergency use of COVID19 vaccines
Coronavirus weekend news - Chinese media, Global Times, reports via Twitter that an official at the country's National Health Commission:
- says China has officially launched emergency use of a vaccine
- the vaccine has been in clinical trial since July 22
GT also report on a more than 20,000 person phase III clinical trial in the UAE of Sinopharm's COVID19 vaccine
- has shown a high level of safety
- efficacy is currently under observation
Both of the GT items are tweets only, not accompanied by further articles for more information.
There is one more that is accompanied by an article - saying that China's first recombinant protein COVID-19 vaccine made from insect cells has been approved for clinical trials by the National Medical Products Administration.
- vaccine is being developed by the State Key Laboratory of Biological Therapy of Sichuan University affiliated West China Hospital
- vaccine uses insect cells to multiply in the culture medium and introduces the gene of COVID-19 into insect cells, which means the cell can be used as a factory to produce high-quality recombinant vaccine proteins and purify them for refinement.
- vaccine was tested on monkeys and other animals, and was found to have a good protective effect against COVID-19 infection, with no obvious side effects
---
Given the history of how markets view vaccine news (generally positively) this threefer from the GT might be a boost for sentiment on Monday. There is still plenty of time left over the weekend for less than favourable stories to develop, stay tuned.
For those 'trading' weekend quotes by various brokers, good luck with that.