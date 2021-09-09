More on China inflation data for August - producers pressured by a 13 year high in PPI

Commodity prices have been on a tear in recent months, hurting the bottom lines of many mid- and downstream factories.

China's coal prices soared to a record high on Tuesday over supply concerns as major coal regions started fresh rounds of safety checks

As inputs, such as commodity prices, have soared in price producers have seemed unable to pass these on in rising consumer prices, having to absorb the price pressures andresulting in:

Earnings at China's industrial firms have slowed for five straight months

In the report (linked above) there are expectations that these pressures will ease in the months ahead.



