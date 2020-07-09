China inflation figures for June: CPI 2.7% y/y (expected 2.5%), PPI -3.7% y/y (expected -3.2%)
China inflation
CPI 2.7% y/y
- expected 2.5%, prior 2.4%
- CPI inflation higher due to severe floods lifting food prices.
PPI -3.7% y/y …. alternative reports have it at 0.0% ….
- expected -3.2%, prior -3.7%
- PPI deflation steady.
Its a bit of a dogs breakfast across the news wires on this data … all sort of incorrect info crossing. China's stats people have removed the info from their site pedning 'correction'.
Tee hee …..
NBS now reporting:
- CPI 2.5% y/y, higher on the month as it was expected to be just not quite so much
- PPI they are showing 0.0% y/y ,,, yowza, a MASSIVE change. Data looks dodgy to me. GIGO? …. Now corrected (this is the second correction!) to -3.0% y/y, which makes a bit more sense than 0.0%
More info … the NBS initially republished the CPI inflation figures for June 2019