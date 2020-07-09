China inflation figures for June: CPI 2.7% y/y (expected 2.5%), PPI -3.7% y/y (expected -3.2%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

China inflation

CPI 2.7% y/y  
  • expected 2.5%, prior 2.4%
  • CPI inflation higher due to severe floods lifting food prices. 
PPI -3.7% y/y …. alternative reports have it at 0.0% …. 
  • expected -3.2%, prior -3.7%
  • PPI deflation steady.
Its a bit of a dogs breakfast across the news wires on this data … all sort of incorrect info crossing. China's stats people have removed the info from their site pedning 'correction'.

Tee hee ….. 

NBS now reporting:
  • CPI 2.5% y/y, higher on the month as it was expected to be just not quite so much
  • PPI they are showing 0.0% y/y ,,, yowza, a MASSIVE change. Data looks dodgy to me. GIGO? …. Now corrected (this is the second correction!) to -3.0% y/y, which makes a bit more sense than 0.0% 
More info … the NBS initially republished the CPI inflation figures for June 2019
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose