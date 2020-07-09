China inflation figures for June: CPI 2.7% y/y (expected 2.5%), PPI -3.7% y/y (expected -3.2%)

China inflation

CPI 2.7% y/y

expected 2.5%, prior 2.4%

CPI inflation higher due to severe floods lifting food prices.



PPI -3.7% y/y …. alternative reports have it at 0.0% ….

expected -3.2%, prior -3.7%

PPI deflation steady.



Its a bit of a dogs breakfast across the news wires on this data … all sort of incorrect info crossing. China's stats people have removed the info from their site pedning 'correction'.





Tee hee …..





NBS now reporting:

CPI 2.5% y/y, higher on the month as it was expected to be just not quite so much

PPI they are showing 0.0% y/y ,,, yowza, a MASSIVE change. Data looks dodgy to me. GIGO? …. Now corrected (this is the second correction!) to -3.0% y/y, which makes a bit more sense than 0.0%



More info … the NBS initially republished the CPI inflation figures for June 2019