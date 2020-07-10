China June M2 money supply +11.1% vs +11.1% y/y expected

Latest Chinese credit data for June has been released - 10 July 2020





Prior +11.1%

New yuan loans ¥1,810.0 bn vs ¥1,800.0 bn expected

Aggregate financing ¥3,430.0 bn vs ¥3,050.0 bn expected

Broad money growth stays at elevated levels, with credit growth picking up further in June in a sign that the government's easing measures are starting to have a more encouraging impact on credit to businesses.





If anything else, we can expect this gradual trend to continue in 2H 2020 as China looks to get the economy back on its feet following the fallout from the virus outbreak.



