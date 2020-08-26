China launched to mid missiles into the South China Sea on Wednesday morning: Source

A source close to the Chinese military





According to the source, the missile launch was intended to deny other forces access to the disputed South China Sea region. Yesterday an American spy plane reportedly neared the Chinese naval drills in the sea.











The US has added 24 Chinese companies to an entity list. That will also impose a visa restrictions as a result of South China Sea tensions.

According to a source close to the Chinese military, China launched 2 missiles into the South China Sea on Wednesday morning. The launch was to send a warning to the United States.