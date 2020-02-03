Plenty of reassurance out of China - NDRC says economic impact of outbreak to be minimised

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Official from tthe National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC)

  • says government has told medical face mask manufacturers to expand capacity, excess supply will be bought back as govt reserves
  • arranged for 10,000 tonnes of frozen pork to be released to Wuhan whenever necessary
  • says guiding medium and small businesses to reopen as soon as possible to increase basic services such as food and shopping
  • says there is increasing downward economic impact due to virus outbreak, especially for consumption
  • economic impact from virus outbreak will be short-term
  • says fully capable and confident of minimising economic impact from the virus outbreak
  • will make and introduce hedging policies to offset economic impact, help most vulnerable companies

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose