China PBOC expected to set yuan midpoint at 6.8862 (Reuters estimate)

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Yesterday's reference rate was 6.8821

The offshore yuan currently trades at 6.8922 after running higher yesterday buy stalling near the July highs at 6.8892 and 6.8996 (the high reached 6.8997).  

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose