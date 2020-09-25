China PMIs due next week - improvement expected

China's purchasing managers' indexes for September are due on September 30 (at 0100GMT)

The official PMIs from the NBS. Manufacturing

expected 51.5, prior 51.0

Non manufacturing

expected 54.9, prior 55.2





Analysts citing (in brief):

Oxford coronavirus government restrictions indexes show on balance more relaxation in social distancing measures across China's major trading partners in September compared with August

Recent flareups of the coronavirus numbers in many major economies appear to have mainly impacted on service sectors, manufacturing has held up.

China's exports have been boosted by being the first in, and the first out of the virus impact, the country has gained market share

China's domestic recovery is continuing, government support remains robust

Some of the indicators that are indicative for the PMIs:

China Small Medium Enterprises Confidence Index (from Standard Chartered) dipped a little in September, but held above its average reading over the past two years

Construction activity has remained supportive (government infrastructure spending)

Excavator sales stayed strong in August (indicative of construction demand)







