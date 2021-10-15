China president Xi says will achieve 'common prosperity' by around the year 2050

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The changing of times in China

This is now arguably the main agenda that is being pushed by Chinese authorities and while economic growth is still a major consideration, it is perhaps no longer the top priority as China looks to deal with more pertinent cultural and demographic issues.

Adam warned about this all the way back at the start of September here and China has arguably been prepping for that for a while now with the change to birth policy too, as they are hoping to avoid following in Japan's footsteps on the demographic front.

