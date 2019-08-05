China private buyers reportedly halt US soybean orders on trade concerns

Bloomberg with another report on the US-China trade issue, citing people familiar with the situation





The report says that privately run Chinese crushers that have received retaliatory tariff waivers on American soybeans from the government have stopped purchases due to uncertainty over US-China trade relations.





The buyers were given the go-ahead to acquire between 2-3 million tonnes of US soybeans under a waiver plan last month but have changed their mind after not having received any notices from the government on any policy chance since last Thursday.







