China reiterates that US' accusation of China being a currency manipulator is groundless
Comments by China's FX regulator, SAFE, via state media
- US' accusation is not according to facts
- Says China welcomes foreign investors, including those from the US
- US' actions will seriously worsen global economic and trade environment
Pretty much similar remarks to what we heard yesterday from the Chinese camp. Given the PBOC fixing today, they're also making it clear that they don't care for the accusation as they are guiding markets on where USD/CNY is headed towards moving forward.