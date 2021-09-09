China reportedly allows Evergrande to reset debt terms in order to ease cash crunch

That is helping Evergrande stocks bounce sharply into the close

The headline is being reported via a couple of sources on Fintwit but it does explain the last-minute surge in Evergrande going into the close.





There were growing fears that China is clearly making an example of Evergrande over the past week but the risks of contagion may be what local authorities are trying to avoid here as they are also seen cracking down heavily on other sectors in the economy.