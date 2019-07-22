China said to be considering plan to boost purchases of US soybeans

Bloomberg reports





However, the details including potential purchase volumes are yet to be finalised and the plan is subject to change depending on the progress in trade talks between the two countries.





This is merely some act of goodwill ahead of potential trade negotiations on the Chinese part and they've never been shy to show that they can step up US agricultural purchases. This has never been an issue so I wouldn't get too optimistic about the headline here.





The more structural issues remain the sticking point in negotiations and that's where things need to be resolved before we break the impasse.

The Chinese government is said to be in discussions with state and privately-owned soybeans buyers over a plan to raise purchases of US supplies, citing people familiar with the situation.