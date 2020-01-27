China says 30,453 people are under medical observation and at risk of coronavirus

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

That's the number of close contacts

Today's data:

  • 769 new confirmed cases (total 2,744)
  • 137 severe cases
  • 24 new deaths
  • 461 cases of severe cases
  • 30 provinces affected
  • 5794 suspected cases
  • 32,799 close contacts have been traced
  • 583 people have been released from medical observation
  • 30,453 people are currently receiving medical observation
In the provincial breakdown, some of the hardest hit provinces were:
  • Henan - 128, particularly in Zhengzhou
  • Hunan - 26
  • Zhejiang - 24
This is a worrisome case from South Korea:

The Yonhap News Agency reported on the 26th that there was a third case of  coronavirus in South Korea. The patient previously stayed in Wuhan, China. He returned to Korea from Wuhan on the 20th. He returned without any abnormal symptoms. He had symptoms of warmth and cold from the 22nd. He had intermittent cough and sputum on the 25th.

The Korean health department said that the patient had been active in the community without knowing that he was infected from 20th to 25th. He may become a spreader of the new coronavirus and is closely monitoring the situation of the people in his community.


