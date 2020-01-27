China says 30,453 people are under medical observation and at risk of coronavirus

That's the number of close contacts





Today's data:





769 new confirmed cases (total 2,744)



137 severe cases

24 new deaths

461 cases of severe cases



30 provinces affected

5794 suspected cases

32,799 close contacts have been traced

583 people have been released from medical observation

30,453 people are currently receiving medical observation

Source



In the provincial breakdown, some of the hardest hit provinces were:

Henan - 128, particularly in Zhengzhou

Hunan - 26



Zhejiang - 24



This is a worrisome case from South Korea:





The Yonhap News Agency reported on the 26th that there was a third case of coronavirus in South Korea. The patient previously stayed in Wuhan, China. He returned to Korea from Wuhan on the 20th. He returned without any abnormal symptoms. He had symptoms of warmth and cold from the 22nd. He had intermittent cough and sputum on the 25th.



The Korean health department said that the patient had been active in the community without knowing that he was infected from 20th to 25th. He may become a spreader of the new coronavirus and is closely monitoring the situation of the people in his community.





