China says infection of medical staff in virus outbreak show there are loopholes in treatment methods

China Disease Control Center head Gao

  • asked to compare deadliness of new virus to sars, says still learning about new virus

China's National Health Commission official Jiao 

  • says taking more strict measures in hospitals to protect healthcare workers in virus outbreak
  • says will increase training for healthcare workers nationwide
  • says infection of medical staff in virus outbreak show there are loopholes in treatment methods
  • says commission will publish new cases nationwide daily throughout lunar new year
  • says so far have no evidence that there are 'super spreaders'

