China says infection of medical staff in virus outbreak show there are loopholes in treatment methods
China Disease Control Center head Gao
- asked to compare deadliness of new virus to sars, says still learning about new virus
China's National Health Commission official Jiao
- says taking more strict measures in hospitals to protect healthcare workers in virus outbreak
- says will increase training for healthcare workers nationwide
- says commission will publish new cases nationwide daily throughout lunar new year
- says so far have no evidence that there are 'super spreaders'