China says that coal supply is guaranteed through this winter and next spring

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Remarks by China's state planner

Adding that local governments will be strictly prohibited from shutting down coal mines without authorisation. Meanwhile, an energy administration official is out at the same time stating that China's daily coal output has reached its highest level since February.

Well, with China having to find ways to deal with the power crunch and balancing its climate change ambitions and the economy, something has got to give. It seems like with coal still needed amid the latest crisis, steel mills are the biggest loser.

