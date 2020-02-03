China says that preventing people from entering borders is unreasonable
But isn't that what they are doing in Wuhan?I'm sure China isn't too happy about the negative attention it is getting in the media because of the coronavirus outbreak situation.
But I don't think you can blame others for taking more drastic action in order to err on the side of caution when there is still limited information regarding the virus itself.
The fact that we are seeing countries such as Singapore and New Zealand stepping up security travel measures may yet potentially spark others to do the same, and that is something China isn't too happy about I reckon.