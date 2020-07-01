China says that US have "gone too far" on sanctions

China continues to voice their dissatisfaction over the US sanctioning Chinese officials on the Hong Kong issue





Says Beijing, Hong Kong will reciprocate if US takes further measures

China already said that they will hit back yesterday here but amid talk of barring financial institutions to provide accounts or do business with sanctioned Chinese officials, it is continuing to stir the pot between the two.





As much as the facade of the Phase One trade deal is still in place, tensions between the US and China will not be going away any time soon.



