China says US increasing military activity directed at it

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

AP with the report, citing a spokesperson for the Chinese Defense Ministry.

  • Activity by U.S. military ships and surveillance planes directed at China has increased significantly under President Joe Biden's administration
  • Activity by U.S. military ships was up 20% and by planes 40% in Chinese-claimed areas since Biden took office in January over the same period last year
  • "The U.S. frequently dispatches ships and planes to operate in seas and airspace near China, promoting regional militarization and threatening regional peace and stability" 
--
Note, China routinely objects to the U.S. military presence in the South China Sea
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose