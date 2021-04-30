China says US increasing military activity directed at it
AP with the report, citing a spokesperson for the Chinese Defense Ministry.
- Activity by U.S. military ships and surveillance planes directed at China has increased significantly under President Joe Biden's administration
- Activity by U.S. military ships was up 20% and by planes 40% in Chinese-claimed areas since Biden took office in January over the same period last year
- "The U.S. frequently dispatches ships and planes to operate in seas and airspace near China, promoting regional militarization and threatening regional peace and stability"
Note, China routinely objects to the U.S. military presence in the South China Sea