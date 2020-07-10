China says that it will take countermeasures over US sanctions on Xinjiang issue

China says will release details on countermeasures 'soon enough'







The geopolitical uneasiness continues to play in the background but these visa restrictions and sanctions are as light a response as one can expect. Again, it's all for the show.









This comes after the US moved to sanction Chinese officials related to the human rights violations against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. Among those sanctioned were China's Politburo member, Chen Quanguo, alongside three other officials.