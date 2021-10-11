China September inflation data is due later this week - PPI expected to rocket higher. Preview.

Via Chinese state media, Shanghai Securities News says in a piece that the producer price index may rise by circa 10%. This is actually below the consensus forecast (see below).

Citing inflation in energy prices.





China CPI and PPI for September is due on Thursday 14 October 2021 at 0130 GMT.

CPI expected 0.9% y/y, prior 0.8% (0.3% a7 0.1% m/m)

PPI expected 10.5% y/y, prior 9.5%

The upstream price pressures (PPI) have so far not had too much impact on CPI. Producers 'absorbing' price rises like this is a negative for profits (higher costs, but not passed to consumers) and, down the line, capex (not as many yuan left for investment).







