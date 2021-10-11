China September inflation data is due later this week - PPI expected to rocket higher. Preview.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Via Chinese state media, Shanghai Securities News says in a piece that the producer price index may rise by circa 10%. This is actually below the consensus forecast (see below). 

Citing inflation in energy prices. 

China CPI and PPI for September is due on Thursday 14 October 2021 at 0130 GMT.
  • CPI expected 0.9% y/y, prior 0.8% (0.3% a7 0.1% m/m)
  • PPI expected 10.5% y/y, prior 9.5% 
The upstream price pressures (PPI) have so far not had too much impact on CPI. Producers 'absorbing' price rises like this is a negative for profits (higher costs, but not passed to consumers) and, down the line, capex (not as many yuan left for investment). 

