China September inflation data is due later this week - PPI expected to rocket higher. Preview.
Via Chinese state media, Shanghai Securities News says in a piece that the producer price index may rise by circa 10%. This is actually below the consensus forecast (see below).
Citing inflation in energy prices.
China CPI and PPI for September is due on Thursday 14 October 2021 at 0130 GMT.
- CPI expected 0.9% y/y, prior 0.8% (0.3% a7 0.1% m/m)
- PPI expected 10.5% y/y, prior 9.5%
The upstream price pressures (PPI) have so far not had too much impact on CPI. Producers 'absorbing' price rises like this is a negative for profits (higher costs, but not passed to consumers) and, down the line, capex (not as many yuan left for investment).