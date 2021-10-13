China September trade data shows exports ahead of expectations

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Exports with a solid performance, not so much for imports though. 

Yuan terms

China trade balance: CNY 433.19bn surplus

  • expected CNY 386bn, prior was CNY 376bn

Exports +19.9% y/y for a beat

  •  expected 17.1%, prior was 15.7%

Imports +10.1% y/y for a miss

  • expected 22.3%, prior was 23.1%

USD terms

China trade balance: $66.73bn

  • expected $47.6bn, prior was $58.3bn

Exports +28.1% y/y beat

  • expected 21.5%, prior 25.6%

Imports +17.6% y/y miss

  • expected 19.2%, prior was 33.1%
The trade surplus with the US is USD 280bn in the January - September months (ie YTD). This will be adding to the renewed urgency in the US to address the imbalance. .

The Chinese export increase, above expected and above the previous month, comes despite the power crunch issues in the country. All the more impressive. 

