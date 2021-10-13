China September trade data shows exports ahead of expectations

Exports with a solid performance, not so much for imports though.

Yuan terms

China trade balance: CNY 433.19bn surplus

expected CNY 386bn, prior was CNY 376bn

Exports +19.9% y/y for a beat

expected 17.1%, prior was 15.7%

Imports +10.1% y/y for a miss

expected 22.3%, prior was 23.1%

USD terms

China trade balance: $66.73bn

expected $47.6bn, prior was $58.3bn

Exports +28.1% y/y beat

expected 21.5%, prior 25.6%

Imports +17.6% y/y miss

expected 19.2%, prior was 33.1%





The Chinese export increase, above expected and above the previous month, comes despite the power crunch issues in the country. All the more impressive.





The trade surplus with the US is USD 280bn in the January - September months (ie YTD). This will be adding to the renewed urgency in the US to address the imbalance. .