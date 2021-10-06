China media highlight "signs of better communication between the world’s two biggest economies"
Via Caixin this report on the meeting in Switzerland between China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi snd U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.The meeting was held on Wednesday
Says Caixin:
- the latest sign of improved communication between Beijing and Washington.
- The two sides discussed areas where the U.S. and the China have an interest in working together to address vital transnational challenges, and ways to manage risks in bilateral relationship, according to a readout published by the White House.
- The meeting followed up a phone conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden on Sept. 10.
Link to the piece is here (may be gated). The key takeaway is of course a little more communication between the two. US President Biden and China's President Xi have subsequently agreed to a summit meeting (virtual) later in 2021.
---
Yang Jiechi is a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs.
Yang Jiechi is a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs.