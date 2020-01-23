China suspends buses, ships to Wuhan

Wuhan has been effectively quarantined in fears that the new coronavirus outbreak will become more widespread





Adds to the other stories surrounding the situation from earlier today. The suspension doesn't just apply to buses and ships, it is apparently for all passenger transportation routes involving roads and waterways, according to the Chinese ministry of transport.





It still looks as though that the developments of the nCoV outbreak may get worse before it gets better but here is to hoping that it won't result in any massive epidemic worldwide.



