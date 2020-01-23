China suspends buses, ships to Wuhan
Wuhan has been effectively quarantined in fears that the new coronavirus outbreak will become more widespread
- Coronavirus - Taiwan's China Airlines says suspends flights to Wuhan
- Coronavirus news - HK has suspended high speed rail ticket sales for Wuhan
- The shut down of Wuhan is an enormous event - the numbers are staggering
- China coronavirus - Have roads out of Wuhan been blocked? (Rail and air travel already blocked)
Adds to the other stories surrounding the situation from earlier today. The suspension doesn't just apply to buses and ships, it is apparently for all passenger transportation routes involving roads and waterways, according to the Chinese ministry of transport.
It still looks as though that the developments of the nCoV outbreak may get worse before it gets better but here is to hoping that it won't result in any massive epidemic worldwide.