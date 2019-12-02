China suspends review of US vessel requests to visit HK

China takes action in response to the HK bill passed by the US





Adding that Beijing has also sanctions US NGO human rights watch for supporting the "extremist, violent activities" in Hong Kong.







ForexLive

The headlines here are barely audible by markets at the moment as the more positive risk mood continues to reverberate into the European morning. That said, in terms of retaliatory action by China, this so far can be categorised on the mild side of things.

The Chinese foreign ministry is said to have suspended the review of the request of American maritime vessels as well as the review of American military aircraft visiting Hong Kong, according to Reuters.