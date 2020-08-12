China to bring up WeChat, TikTok issues in upcoming trade talks with the US - report

Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with preparations for the talks









Adding that a virtual meeting will likely take place as soon as this week, though a date has yet to be finalised. ICYMI, there were earlier reports suggesting 15 August.





Among the topics to be discussed are agricultural purchases and the dollar-yuan exchange rate, though Chinese officials intend to bring up the above issues as well.







Just something to take note of as the scope of negotiations widen ahead of planned talks between both countries. That means that there is plenty more room for disagreement but also a lot more to gain if they can keep the positive facade going.

The report says that as US and Chinese negotiators are set to discuss the implementation of the Phase One trade deal in the coming days, Beijing is pushing for recent measures targeting WeChat and TikTok to be on the agenda.