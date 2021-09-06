China’s ‘Common Prosperity' - explanation

The 'Common Prosperity' drive is behind much of the ructions in China as it cracks down on finance and tech industries, amongst others (even celebrities!).

Bloomberg have an explainer up if its of interest. Long story short:

high wages in new industries (tech, finance)

lower wages in other industry, rural areas

inequality in asset ownership

Plans:

two priorities: achieving high-quality growth and sharing wealth

narrowing the income gap

equalizing access to basic public services and narrowing the urban-rural gap

That's a really brutal summary, there is much for to it but its a start. Link here to Bloomberg for a little more (may be gated).









A lot of what China is seeing as a problem is also seen as a problem in other countries.
















