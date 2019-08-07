China's Global Times: China and US are caught in a stalemate worse than round one
There was a report from the South China morning Post citing a former Vice Minister of commerce saying that despite the significant escalation in tensions between China and the United States this week, negotiators are still expected to convene in Washington in September for another round of trade talks.
The comments from the editor of the China Global Times - who is thought to be a sounding board for the government - is disagreeing with that positive assessment.
The USDJPY and USDCHF move to new session lows.