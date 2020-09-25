China's inclusion in the FTSE Russel Bond Index expected to attract USD120bn inflows

The news earlier gave a boost to CNH:

From October 2021

World Government Bond Index (WGBI) inclusion

Final decision will be made in March next year

Deutsche Bank with the implications (this is summary, bolding mine):

This is the third major index inclusion and marks another milestone in China's onshore bond market opening up to foreign investors.

Inclusion is expected to attract USD120bn passive inflows from foreign investors next year.

Supports development of China's market including pricing efficiency, credit differentiations, infrastructure improvement and green finance development.



