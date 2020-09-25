China's inclusion in the FTSE Russel Bond Index expected to attract USD120bn inflows

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The news earlier gave a boost to CNH:

  • From October 2021
  • World Government Bond Index (WGBI) inclusion
  • Final decision will be made in March next year  
Deutsche Bank with the implications (this is summary, bolding mine):
  • This is the third major index inclusion and marks another milestone in China's onshore bond market opening up to foreign investors. 
  • Inclusion is expected to attract USD120bn passive inflows from foreign investors next year. 
  • Supports development of China's market including pricing efficiency, credit differentiations, infrastructure improvement and green finance development. 

The news earlier gave a boost to CNH:
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose