China’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the domestic steel industry fell further into contraction in September
The survey is conducted by the CFLP Steel Logistics Professional Committee (CSLPC)Comes in at 43.9 in September
- from 47.0 in August
Fourth month of decline and well into contraction. AUD traders wthcing iron ore might want to take this into account.
All sub measures in the index fell except for new export orders which rose just shy of 12 points to its high for 2020, which is a decent offset.