The Caixin/Markit PMIs for Services (and Composite) for September is due at 0145 GMT on Friday 08 October 2021





The bounce back into expansion is partially based on the release of the official PMIs for September that showed a solid rise for the services PMI:



expected 52.7, prior 47.5 The news for the offical manufacturing PMI was not so good, Non-manufacturing 53.2The news for the offical manufacturing PMI was not so good, link here for more on both. And the Caixin manufacturing PMI was a break-even result:

Pic from Wuhan in 2020, services had a hard time back then too:

Services expected 50.7, prior 46.7.