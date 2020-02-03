China's Shanghai Composite index closes down by 7.7%

A bad day for Chinese stocks but it could have been worse











Meanwhile, the CSI 300 index closes lower by 7.9% on the day with the onshore Chinese yuan still down by over 1% against the US dollar in trading today.

The talk over the weekend is whether or not we will see Chinese equities be battered down by more than 10%. That didn't quite happen but the nearly 9% drop in the early stages enough to trigger a flurry of measures by Chinese officials to try and keep the calm.