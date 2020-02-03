China's Shanghai Composite index closes down by 7.7%
A bad day for Chinese stocks but it could have been worse
The talk over the weekend is whether or not we will see Chinese equities be battered down by more than 10%. That didn't quite happen but the nearly 9% drop in the early stages enough to trigger a flurry of measures by Chinese officials to try and keep the calm.
Meanwhile, the CSI 300 index closes lower by 7.9% on the day with the onshore Chinese yuan still down by over 1% against the US dollar in trading today.