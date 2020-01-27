China's Zhejiang province says companies not allowed to return to work before Feb 9

Every day is a hit to the global economy

China has announced that the lunar new year holiday will be extended through Sunday but this is a sign that will be pushed back.





Another big question is whether or not the Chinese market opens on Monday as planned.







The bigger problem with Chinese factories closing is the integration of the global supply chain. Inventories can fill the gap up to a point but eventually there is a product or component that needs to be built and exported to keep factories elsewhere open.







In other coronavirus news, Sri Lanka has diagnosed its first patient infected with coronavirus.



