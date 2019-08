We are still more than an hour away from the official opening of trade for the onshore yuan

But its not stopping a little softness creeping into the offshore. Move is small, but it looks like we should strap in for another active session out of China.

Indications are the USD/CNY mid rate is expected to be weak again, around 6.9994













Elsewhere AUD and yen both a touch higher. NZD also (RBNZ announcement due at 0200GMT ICYMI)